‘Cheers to Charity’ event supports local veterans, seniors 

Posted: 6:16 am, November 3, 2022 by News Staff

Event raised over $64,000

–  In September, RE/MAX Success Charities hosted its second fundraiser, “Cheers to Charity,” at Castoro Winery in Templeton. It was a success due to the generosity of sponsors and the community, raising over $64,000.

Success Charities chose veterans and seniors in SLO County as the beneficiaries of this year’s event. Operation Surf, Might Oaks, Honor Flight Central Coast, Paso Robles Senior Center, SLO Village, and SLO County Veteran Outreach were some of the organizations that received grants, along with several dozens of seniors in personal need.cheers to charity event “Our community and agents felt there was a need to help our seniors and veterans right here in our backyard.” Says board member Brian Thorndyke, “We’re excited to be able to provide financial assistance to a wide range of community needs in SLO County.”

RE/MAX Success Realtors make a donation from every sales transaction to Success Charities, which Owner/Broker Williams matches. “This donation/matching program allows the organization to grow a fund that will be used to support community needs year-round,” says Williams, “This is an important part of our mission at RE/MAX Success.”

