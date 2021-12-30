Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 30, 2021
CHP, allied agencies to combine efforts for maximum enforcement period 

Posted: 5:06 am, December 30, 2021 by News Staff

CHP image

‘MEP’ happening this weekend starting Friday evening

– To encourage safe travel for those who are out on the road, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

“Ringing in the new year should be an exciting time filled with celebration and hope,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect, and remove impaired drivers.”

During the previous New Year’s Day MEP, 56 people were killed in crashes in California. Sadly, half of the vehicle occupants killed in the crashes were not wearing a seat belt. During that same 78-hour MEP, CHP officers made 709 arrests for driving under the influence
throughout the state.

To help bolster this year’s holiday traffic safety effort across state lines, the CHP will again partner with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota state patrols in a Western States Traffic Safety Coalition for the “Drive High, Get a DUI,” campaign. With the focus of the New Year’s operation to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road, the CHP will have all available personnel on patrol, including Drug Recognition Evaluators to conduct evaluations of suspected impaired drivers.

