CHP maximum enforcement period planned for Labor Day weekend

Tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4

– In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP). The tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, marking the traditional end of summer celebrations, many people are gearing up for holiday gatherings and road trips. The CHP, NHP, and Arizona DPS seek to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends.

Throughout the holiday weekend, while law enforcement will be looking for traffic violations and assisting motorists, a special emphasis will be placed on identifying and apprehending those suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries. An impaired driver behind the wheel puts themselves and everyone on the road in great danger,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP, along with our partners in Nevada and Arizona are committed to proactive enforcement throughout the holiday weekend. We will deploy all available personnel to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling.”

Last year during the Labor Day MEP, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for DUI, in addition to issuing nearly 5,700 speeding citations. Sadly, 52 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads.

The agencies remind the public to avoid becoming a statistic and always designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services, and always wear a seat belt.

