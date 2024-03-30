CHP pursuit through North County ends in arrest

Driver causes two additional crashes before crashing into fence in Bradley

– On March 29, a high speed pursuit resulted in a series of hit-and-run collisions and ended in arrest in northern San Luis Obispo County.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., the California Highway Patrol’s Coalinga unit was in pursuit of a silver Toyota Camry headed westbound from Kings County into San Luis Obispo County for a failure to yield and driving under the influence violation.

As the pursuit crossed into San Luis Obispo County on State Route 46 East, the CHP’s Templeton units took over as primary and secondary units. A CHP helicopter also responded and monitored the pursuit from overhead.

The suspect vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Mandeep Singh Brar of Fresno, continued traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 from N. Spring Street in Paso Robles, using the right shoulder.

The Templeton units canceled the pursuit due to safety concerns once Brar entered the highway going the wrong direction. The CHP helicopter continued monitoring as Brar exited at Bradley Road, where he lost control and collided with a traffic sign and chain-link fence before being apprehended. His passenger was 67-year-old Charanjit Kaur Singh of Fresno.

Prior to the final crash, Brar had caused two separate hit-and-run crashes – one involving property damage on southbound U.S. 101 north of Exline Road, and another causing minor injuries at 10th Street.

CHP units from King City were also notified about Brar’s vehicle heading their way going the wrong direction on 101.

Brar and Singh were taken to Twin Cities Hospital. Brar was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony evading and misdemeanor hit-and-run. A Templeton officer sustained a minor laceration apprehending Brar.

Drugs and/or alcohol are suspected factors, according to CHP.

Share To Social Media