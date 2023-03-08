CHP pursuit through North County ends in arrest

Suspect arrested for felony evading, driving under the influence of a drug

– On Tuesday at approximately 3:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received multiple 911 calls reporting a reckless driver on US-101 southbound through the Paso Robles area. According to witnesses, a white Infinity sedan was swerving all over the roadway with a deflated right front tire, and driving on a rim.

Several CHP units responded to the area and located the vehicle on US-101 southbound at San Anselmo Rd. CHP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive recklessly in an attempt to evade them. The pursuit continued into the San Luis Obispo area.

A successful spike strip deployment near the bottom of the Cuesta Grade slowed the vehicle to a safe speed, allowing CHP officers to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver. The maneuver forcibly stopped the Infiniti on US-101 southbound near Broad St.

The suspect, identified as Luciano Lopez from Watsonville, California, was taken into custody and arrested for felony evading and driving under the influence of a drug.

The pursuit caused delays on US-101 for several hours as law enforcement investigated the scene and cleared the roadway. No injuries or damages were reported.

