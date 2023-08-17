CHP ramps up efforts to disrupt retail theft rings statewide

More than 50 suspects arrested in a single recent takedown in Central Valley

– The California Highway Patrol (CHP), along with partner law enforcement agencies, arrested more than 50 people and recovered more than $60,000 and merchandise in the Central Valley this past weekend. The CHP conducted several operations as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF), which was formed in 2019 by Governor Newsom. The ORCTF has worked since that time to help recover $30.7 million in stolen merchandise, returning the goods to impacted retailers throughout California.

With ramped-up law enforcement cooperation and activities across California, the CHP says it seeks to disrupt criminal operations of this nature across the state, “sending a strong message that these illicit activities will not be tolerated.”

“Through increased collaborative efforts, retailers and law enforcement have become more efficient and effective in our fight against organized retail crime,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “As a result, the number of statewide investigations and arrests by the task force have increased year over year – keeping more Californians safe.”

“Organized retail theft is simply unacceptable,” said Governor Newsom. “No state is investing more to tackle this type of crime –– and I’m incredibly proud of the CHP, and our law enforcement and retail partners, for doubling down to keep our businesses and families safe.”

Since the inception of the ORCTF, there have been more than 1,850 investigations into retail crimes in California that have resulted in over 1,250 arrests. One key to the ORCTF’s success is the partnership with retailers, local law enforcement, and district attorneys, to effectively disrupt organized retail theft rings and prosecute organized retail crimes.

A press conference held earlier this week highlighted the results from last weekend’s “blitz” operations conducted by the CHP Central Division’s ORCTF in which more than 50 suspects were arrested for various violations including organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and possession of a stolen vehicle. Over the course of the two-day operation, nearly 700 assets were recovered and returned to the victims.

“The CHP is committed to investigating these reprehensible crimes,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our investigators throughout the state work countless hours to identify, apprehend, and submit for prosecution those individuals who are victimizing our communities.”

Witnesses of these crimes should not attempt to intervene, says CHP. Call 9-1-1. Members of the public and retailers can also report retail crime tips directly through the CHP’s website.

