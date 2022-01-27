CHP street racing investigation results in impounds

Total of four vehicles impounded for 30 days

– A California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation into an illegal street racing event in North San Luis Obispo County on Friday, has resulted in several vehicles being impounded pursuant to court orders. A total of four vehicles were impounded for 30 days. The drivers were interviewed and reports will be submitted to the courts.

Dangerous driving activities, including street racing, so-called “sideshows,” and street takeovers continue to cause injuries and fatalities, according to CHP. Annually, the CHP responds to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity statewide and the number continues to increase each year The results can be deadly for participants, spectators, and all road users, including other drivers, passengers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Recent research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that even modestly higher speeds at the time of a crash dramatically increase the chances of severe injury and death, as well as cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety features (like airbags).

Per California Vehicle Code, whenever a peace officer determines that a person was engaged in a motor vehicle speed contest, reckless driving on a highway, reckless driving in an off-street parking facility, or exhibition of speed on a highway, the peace officer may immediately arrest and take into custody that person and the motor vehicle may be impounded for up to 30 days.

Because a vehicle is a deadly weapon if used recklessly, the CHP will continue to actively investigate illegal street racing incidents and will seek criminal prosecution against participants.

Anyone witnessing illegal street racing should contact the CHP immediately by dialing 911.

