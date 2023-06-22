Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 22, 2023
Chris Isaak set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre 

Posted: 7:15 am, June 22, 2023 by News Staff
Chris Isaak.

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Singer and actor Chris Isaak comes to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 12. Isaak maintains a reputation as a popular live performer. With his band Silvertone, Isaak’s voice, guitar, and outfits have entertained fans for decades. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

Over the course of his career, Isaak has performed with his band Silvertone. His music and film credits include studio albums, singles, and motion pictures such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do! His work has also included creating music for film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet. Isaak has starred in his television series, The Chris Isaak Show, on Showtime, has served as a judge on The X Factor Australia, and hosted the music talk show

The Chris Isaak Hour on Bio. 2019 marked the anniversary of Isaak’s Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough song “Wicked Game”. Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

 

