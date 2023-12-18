Christmas light displays to visit in North County

Residential and public spaces have decorated for the month

– Christmas decorations and light shows are now up for display in North County. Houses and parks in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton offer a festive opportunity for those to walk or drive and see.

Paso Robles

Downtown City Park

The 37th annual lighting ceremony in the downtown city park occurred on Nov. 24, with Christmas lights wrapped around trees with decorations on the gazebo. Stores around the park also have festive signs placed on sidewalks and holiday themed window displays.

Vine Street

The annual Vine Street Showcase occurred on Dec. 9, but visitors can still head to Vine Street to admire the decorations on many houses.

Atascadero

4827 Estrada Ave

This house is named a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland Candy Shop’.

4380 Santa Cruz Rd

The Christmas light display runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3300 Traffic Way

A drive through display can be found at this house.

3015 Avenida Del Sol

The Clark family has put together this display.

3351 Via Del Sueno

The theme of this house is ‘Minions & Grinches & Lights’.

8951 Palomar Ave

This house was decorated by the Sullivan family.

Templeton

1495 Godell Street

This house is called the Barbosa Light Display with plenty of lights and inflatables presented.

This list and photos were compiled via online submissions through Proxi.