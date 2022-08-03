Chronic Cellars introduces new augmented reality experience

‘Purple’ character comes to life with augmented reality

– Paso Robles winery Chronic Cellars is encouraging enthusiasts to get their ‘game on’ with the debut of an interactive, gamified augmented reality (AR) experience. Available now, adventure seekers and wine enthusiasts alike can purchase a bottle of Chronic Cellars Purple Paradise, scan the QR code with their phone from the Chronic Cellars’ website chroniccellars.com/ar/ or from the bottle, and then scan the label on the bottle to watch Purple come to life with augmented reality.

“Our characters and labels are so beloved by consumers, we thought this would be a win/win to engage with them,” says Patrick Cramb, director of marketing for Chronic Cellars, WX Brands. “We hope that all wine lovers learn a bit more about our wines and characters through this experience.” The AR experience allows users to establish a connection to Chronic Cellars motto, ‘wines with character’ through a unique gamification.

“We were delighted to work with the Chronic Cellars’ team to create this memorable AR experience and bring Purple Paradise to life,” said Patrick Johnson, CEO of Rock Paper Reality, and agency behind the activation. “Purple’s illustrated design begged to jump out of the bottle and into the real world–so that’s what we did. The playful tongue-in-cheek nature of the Chronic Cellars brand provided the foundation of Purple’s performance, mannerisms, voice, and the over-under dice game challenge, and allowed Purple Paradise to be as engaging of a character as the wine he represents.”

