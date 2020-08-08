Chronic Cellars welcomes new Winemaker Kip Lorenzetti

–Chronic Cellars has announced the appointment of Kip Lorenzetti to the role of winemaker. No stranger to Paso Robles and the Central Coast, Lorenzetti joins Chronic Cellars with a decade of winemaking experience, most recently at Wild Horse Winery & Vineyards.

“With a passion for winemaking and clear vision for Chronic Cellars’ wine, Kip is an ideal match for the winery’s next chapter,” said Kurt Lorenzi, VP of Global Sourcing and Winemaking at WX Brands. “The varietal wines and blends from Chronic Cellars have always had an undeniable sense of adventure and imagination, backed up by quality winemaking. Kip’s enthusiasm and background are perfectly suited to bring out the best or ‘chronic’ qualities of the brand’s Paso Robles grown wine.”

During Lorenzetti’s decade-long winemaking career, he has specialized in California’s Central Coast. His first job in the cellar was at Orcutt Cellars in San Luis Obispo and the famed Edna Valley AVA. Next, he joined Bronco Wine Company where he developed an expertise for blending wines. As the assistant winemaker at Terravant Wine Company (now Summerland Wine Brands), Lorenzetti worked with some of the best vineyards from across California’s top wine regions. Most recently, as winemaker for Wild Horse Winery & Vineyards, Lorenzetti guided the ultra-premium and luxury wine production for the winery’s Burgundy, Bordeaux & Rhone varietals.

“You can’t make wine in the Central Coast and not be struck by the reputation of Chronic Cellars. They’re known for pushing boundaries and creating something wholly unique in the wine business,” says Lorenzetti. “I am thrilled to be a part of this team that has brought a sense of adventure and fun to wine lovers.”

An avid outdoorsman, Lorenzetti enjoys hiking, surfing, backpacking, and fishing. He lives in Templeton.

