San Luis Obispo cigar shop robbed at gunpoint, suspect wanted

Suspect takes items and cash

– On Friday at around 8:35 pm, San Luis Obispo Police officers responded to Tony’s Cigars and Accessories at 158 Higuera in San Luis Obispo for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

A masked adult male walked into the store and asked the employee to gather several items for him. After the employee gathered the items, they were placed in a bag and carried to the counter. The suspect then produced a Glock-style handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

After the money was placed in a bag, the suspect threatened to harm the employee if he called the police and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as having a tan complexion, being approximately 40-50 years old, wearing a green Carhartt brand sweatshirt, dark pants, and Nike or “Jordans” style shoes. The victim also described the suspect as having a “Latino” accent.

This case is under investigation. Please contact the Watch Commander (805) 781-7313 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7876 with any information on the identity of the suspect.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related