City Council abolishes Downtown Parking Advisory Commission

Highlights from May 17 city council meeting

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on May 17, as sent by the city, are as follows.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

Read proclamations in honor of Older American Month, Hunger Awareness Day, and National Foster Care Month. Watch a short video on SLO County Foster Care.

Received a Capital Projects update – reviewing recently completed and current city projects, including Municipal Pool Outdoor Coping, Fire Station 3, Roundabout at Union and Golden Hill Road, Curb Ramp Upgrades in Sierra Bonita, Girl streets (Veronica, etc.), and Horse streets (Appaloosa, etc.) road repairs, Black Oak Drive grant-funded pedestrian improvements, Annual Sidewalk Repairs in various areas around the city, Airport Taxi Lights Upgrade, Uptown Family Park Water Feature, Centennial Park Patio Shade Sail, Barney Schwartz Park Bicycle Pump Track, Pickleball Court Complex, Law Enforcement Facilities on Second Wind Way and the 4th of July Celebration. View the presentation here.

Received a Homelessness Futures Study presentation from the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce – The consultant reviewed the methodology the committee used to identify the impacts to homelessness in Paso Robles and identify the top 11 issues and events that could impact homelessness in the future. This was a presentation item, no action was taken. View the presentation here.

Received a report from the ECHO Ad Hoc Committee outlining findings and recommendations regarding El Camino Homeless Organization – Paso Robles’ $444,000 funding request for services provided at 1134 Black Oak Drive, voted to fund the full amount over the two-year budget cycle (Fiscal Years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024) and directed staff to develop a new Memorandum of Understanding with ECHO that includes more detailed performance, data and reporting requirements.

Abolished the Paso Robles Downtown Parking Advisory Commission and thanked the commissioners for their time and input over the past two years.

Received public comment regarding the renewal of the Paso Robles Tourism Improvement District (PRTID) -The PRTID is a business improvement district that provides a dedicated revenue source to Travel Paso to perform destination marketing and sales promotion efforts on behalf of lodging-related businesses within the Paso Robles region. Most of the businesses subject to the PRTID assessment are seeking to renew the district for a 10-year term. On April 19, 2022, the council approved a resolution of Intent to renew the PRTID, which set the dates for public comment on May 17, 2022 and a public hearing on June 7, 2022. View the presentation.

Directed staff to develop a non-binding resolution that outlines priority investment areas should the voters approve an increase to Transient Occupancy Tax (hotel bed tax) from 10-percent to 11-percent in November 2022. A 1-percent increase would generate $700,000-$800,000 per year and priority investment areas for the additional revenue include supporting economic development activities, addressing infrastructure and facilities needs, investing in quality-of-life amenities, supporting a thriving downtown, and addressing homelessness and housing activities.

This is only a subset of the items considered at the meeting. The full agenda and staff reports can be found here.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via Livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the meeting.

