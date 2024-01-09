City addresses water meter reading delays

– The City of Paso Robles issued a statement on Monday addressing continued delays in water meter readings, which will impact the Jan. 1 water/sewer billing cycle. The city anticipates that printed bills will be mailed around Jan. 17, with electronic bills available at a similar timeframe.

Customers receiving paper bills via mail can expect delivery around Jan. 22-25. Despite the delay, for those enrolled in auto-pay, the billed amount will still process on Jan. 20. To obtain a copy before the auto-pay date, customers can log into their online accounts at www.invoicecloud.com/pasoroblesca or contact the office at (805) 237-3996 or via email at UB@prcity.com.

For customers paying by check or cash, no penalties for late payments will be applied due to the billing delay. Payments can be made at the customer’s convenience upon receipt.

The city reassured residents that staff are actively monitoring potential impacts on annual seasonal sewer calculations and will provide further information as it becomes available. The city acknowledges the inconvenience and expresses gratitude for residents’ patience. Additionally, it notes that the city is in the early stages of transitioning to smart meters for water meter reading to minimize such inconveniences in the future.

