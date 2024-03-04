City approves new hotel near downtown park

Parkview Suites located in former real estate building

– At the Paso Robles Planning Commission’s Feb. 27 meeting, the panel unanimously approved a new hotel development in the core of downtown Paso Robles.

Parkview Suites Hotel and Commercial Building is set for 800 11th St. at Park Stree, across from the Downtown City Park. Around 60 percent of the building was previously Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and will be demolished for further development; the remaining 40 percent of the building will continue to house a restaurant.

Gabriel Architects, on behalf of Mullins Family Trust, applied for the development plan. The draft resolution sets forth that the vacant portion will be redeveloped into a three-story building that will have three commercial spaces on the first floor and 12 hotel suites on the second and third floors.

The architecture will be a Spanish Revival style, with a barrel tile roof, a steel-troweled smooth stucco finish, and window frames made of wood or aluminum. The total site is 20,150 square feet and will include a 370 square foot outdoor patio for Taste! eatery.

A total of 35 parking spaces are allocated for the space with 42-inch fencing around the lot; during the meeting, the planning commission increased the height from the original 36 inches specified in the draft. In addition, any shrubbery planted between the parking lot and alley cannot exceed a height of 3 feet; trees in poor health should be replaced and new trees should be no more than 30 feet apart on average. At least one bicycle storage rack will be found on site.

The Paso Robles Development Review Committee first reviewed this project on Nov. 6, 2023, when the plan was forwarded to the planning commission for further discussion. The building falls under the class 32 categorical exemption for the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) due to being less than five acres in size and not resulting in significant disturbance with traffic, noise, or environmental impact.

The building at 800 11th Street was built in 1941 and has been used as a theater, restaurant, newspaper printing press, skating rink, and wine-tasting room.

For more information about the Parkview Suites Hotel and Commercial Building, view the Planning Commission Agenda Report here.