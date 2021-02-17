City council appoints new planning commissioner, reappoints another

–The Paso Robles City Council last week voted to add a new member to the Paso Robles Planning Commission and re-appoint a current member. Robert Covarrubias is the newest member and Commissioner Joel Neel was re-appointed.

Covarrubias and his wife Jennifer Covarrubias own Paso Robles financial firm Cova Lending. Rob has a 29-year career in lending and most recently served as senior vice president of business and member relations for Coast Hills Credit Union. He is a board member of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered at several local non-profits. Rob is a Paso Robles High School alumnus who went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University. He lives with his wife in Paso Robles.

The two commissioners were appointed to three-year terms. They join commissioners Ty Christensen, Sheree Davis, Field Gibson, Roberta Jorgensen, and Mark Koegler.

The planning commission prepares and recommends city council consideration of the city’s general plan and zoning ordinances, including the formulation of policies for development and land uses. The commission also performs duties related to the review and approval/denial of development applications and subdivision maps.

The city council last week also appointed a new member to the Paso Robles Housing Authority and re-appoint a current member. Charles Roth is the newest member and Commissioner David Anderson was re-appointed. The two commissioners were appointed to four-year terms. They join commissioners Harry Ovitt, Josh Cross, Beatrice Espinoza, Nicol Jaurez, and Wes Willhoit.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority was established in the 1940s and is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles. The authority is primarily responsible for the development and operation of affordable and quality housing projects within the city, including the Oak Park Housing Project and the Chet Dotter Senior Apartment Community. The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is responsible for policy, fiscal management, and the appointment of the housing authority chief executive officer.

Share this post!

email

Related