City Council appoints Ty Christensen, Field Gibson, and Roberta Jorgensen to planning commission

–On Feb. 12, the Paso Robles City Council interviewed nine applicants for openings on the Paso Robles Planning Commission and Housing Authority.

The city council appointed two new planning commissioners, real estate agent Ty Christensen, and insurance broker Field Gibson. The new commissioners replace commissioners Doug Barth and John Donaldson, whose terms have expired. The city council also re-appointed incumbent Roberta Jorgensen.

The Planning Commission has land-use decision-making authority. In Paso Robles, the Planning Commission has final decision-making responsibility for actions that are not legislative. The Planning Commission’s decisions can be appealed to the City Council.

The Paso Robles Planning Commission meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 1000 Spring Street. Click here to review the commission’s next agenda.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority appointed Josh Cross to the one opening on its board of directors.

