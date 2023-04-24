City council approves 135-unit apartment complex and new roundabout

Project will be located at intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills

– The Paso Robles City Council last week approved the Rolling Hills Apartment Project, a 135-unit residential complex. Red Tail Land Development, LLC, proposed the project, which will be located at the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills Road on a 6.12-acre site.

The development includes seven three-story apartment buildings and a one-story clubhouse. The complex features 62 one-bedroom, 52 two-bedroom, and 21 three-bedroom apartments, along with 267 on-site parking spaces, equating to 1.98 spaces per unit. The site also has several trees, including three native oak trees, with one oak tree marked for removal.

A new roundabout is planned at the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills Road, with construction expected to occur in 2025-2026.

The Paso Robles Planning Commission held a public hearing on March 28, and unanimously voted 7-0 to recommend the city council approve the project and associated environmental documents.

In addition to the apartment complex, the project will also bring improvements to the surrounding area. The north side of Creston Road from the project frontage to Orchard Drive will see improvements such as curb, gutter, sidewalk, pavement widening, and new striping for travel and bike lanes.

With the city council’s approval, Red Tail Land Development can now finalize plans and obtain the necessary permits for construction, as well as contribute to the area’s infrastructure improvements.

Click here to view the council agenda and reports on this agenda item.

