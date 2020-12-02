City council approves new housing element, discusses COVID-19 in Paso Robles

–The Paso Robles City Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night. The council approved a resolution declaring the results of the Nov. 3 Consolidated General Election. City Clerk Mellissa Martin administered the Oath of Office to council members Steve Gregory and Fred Strong, who were each reelected, and City Treasurer Ryan Cornell, who was newly elected.

Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta gave a report on COVID-19. He said that the Paso Robles zip code area has had more cases than many areas in San Luis Obispo County. He says the area is averaging 19 new cases per day. Mayor Steve Martin said he felt the city has done well in addressing issues related to COVID-19. He told the council and audience, that despite public beliefs to the contrary, tourism does not contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Associate Planner Darcy Delgado explained the 2020 General Plan Housing Element. The council approved the 2020 General Plan Housing Element for the next eight years. That puts the city in compliance with state law.

A few citizens called in to discuss the plan. Vince Vanderlip called the meeting to say that the challenge is not only to provide an adequate housing plan that meets state requirements, but one that also helps meet the demands for housing in Paso Robles. Vanderlip serves on the Housing Constraints and Opportunity Commission.

Citizen Dale Gustin called in to say that he felt allowing several hundred short term rental homes to exist in R-1 zoning is impacting the housing demand in Paso Robles.

The council also discussed the 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the Draft Annual Action Plan. The CDBG Program is coordinated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal funds are to be allocated to non-profit programs in the community including RISE, ECHO, CASA for foster child intervention, and CAPSLO for an adult day center.

City Planner Darren Nash explained the allocation of the funds. He said some of the money is from the 2017 CDBG funds and will be reallocated. The council approved the staff’s draft recommendations. The council adjourned at 9:40 p.m.

