City council approves purchase of automated license plate readers, discusses budget

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on Tuesday Oct. 19, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

Received a COVID-19 update from Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta – who reported the number of active COVID-19 cases in SLO County is declining; SLO County in-door mask mandates remain in effect.

Approved the purchase of automated license plate readers – to assist law enforcement by providing real time information and situational awareness that help keep communities and officers safe. Installing additional ALPR cameras in areas of the city not currently equipped will greatly increase the police department's ability to locate and investigate vehicles involved in major crimes, locate missing persons, and recover stolen and wanted vehicles.

Received the quarterly financial report and adjustments – Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic caused city staff to take a conservative approach when preparing the 20-21 budget. However, the local economy and tourism rebounded stronger than expected and revenue for 20-21 exceeded projections. Aggressive cost saving measures coupled with a stronger than expected economic rebound resulted in the city ending the year with an estimated $4.8 million surplus.

Accepted the 1996 Master Property Tax Sharing Agreement with the County of San Luis Obispo for the Paso Robles Gateway Property – The city and county will continue negotiations focused on land use designation, using existing tax sharing methodology. The county is in the process of retaining a consultant to analyze the property tax sharing methodology. Once the study is completed the city and county will reevaluate tax sharing methodology to the gateway annexation, perhaps resulting in Paso Robles receiving a greater share of taxes created by the gateway project.

Received a status report on the implementation of Ordinance 1082 regulating short term rentals – Since adoption of the short-term rental ordinance in 2019 limiting non-hosted short term rental permits to 325 citywide, staff reviewed all permits and established services to track short term rentals in operation within the city limits (monitoring and sending letters to notify properties who are not in compliance. This includes properties that have not applied for a permit as well as those who may be advertising their permitted listing for an incorrect occupancy than what the ordinance allows.) In June 2021, the city issued the 325th non-hosted short term rental permit, reaching the maximum allowed number of permits. Council has asked staff to bring back options to extend the ordinance beyond the August 2022 sunset date.

Received a report on Senate Bill 9 from the City Attorney – SB 9 mandates ministerial approval for specified housing development projects and subdivision lot splits. SB9 allows property owners to construct up to two units on newly created lots. If a property owner utilizes both provisions of the new law a single-family lot could now host 4 units without public discussion or subjective city review. The law was designed to increase housing stock in California. The legislation takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Approved an interim urgency ordinance to allow tattoo parlors in C-3 and RSC zones, via zone text amendment – This ordinance brings the city into compliance with federal law and sets reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on tattoo parlors. The urgency ordinance will allow city staff to study the impacts of authorizing tattoo operations in certain zones and develop a long-term zoning and use regulations. The city has 45 days to adopt a permanent ordinance or extend the urgency ordinance. This approach authorizes adoption of an amendment to the zoning code without following the procedures otherwise required for such ordinances under Government Code. § 65858(a).

City Manager update regarding the extension of the parklet program for 90 days to Jan. 31, 2022 – Community development mailed businesses with parklets a letter with instructions on how to extend permits if desired. To date, 9 parklets will be removed by Nov. 1.

The City has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

This is a subset of items approved at last night’s meeting. The full agenda can be found here and the meeting can be viewed here.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

For those attending in person, the council chamber will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the council chamber. If maximum capacity is met in council chamber, additional attendees will be asked to participate in the meeting via the remote options listed below.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. above. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council.

