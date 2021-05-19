City council discusses roundabout, grazing goats in riverbed

–The Paso Robles City Council met virtually Tuesday night. Mayor Steve Martin was absent. He traveled to Texas to attend his daughter’s graduation from college. John Hamon served as acting mayor.

After the benediction by Pastor Christopher Cole, John Hamon asked for a moment of silence for San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti, who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Later in the meeting, Hamon read a proclamation naming this week, National Police Week in Paso Robles.

Police Chief Ty Lewis accepted the proclamation and talked briefly about the loss of Detective Luca Benedetti. Chief Lewis said that the community of Paso Robles is supportive of the police force, and he is very grateful for their “love and support.” He thanked the city council for the proclamation.

Ditas Esperanza of the Public Works Department talked about an outreach plan to get citizen input into a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Golden Hill and Union Road. John Hamon asked Ditas if that outreach would include teaching people how to navigate a roundabout. Ditas said that she planned to include that education in the outreach.

Toward the conclusion of the two-hour meeting Tuesday night, Hamon asked Fire Chief John Stornetta about the fires in the Salinas Riverbed and if the goats were still consuming vegetation in the riverbed.

“Yes, we have about 400 goats in the riverbed,” Stornetta told the council. “They started at North River Experimental Station and Union Road and are continuing south on the west side of the riverbed. They are presently near Vibog’s property. They will be reach the 13th Street Bridge by the end of the week. They will continue south to the Niblick Bridge, and then move across to the east side of the river bed and move north back toward the northern city limits. Because of the drought, the conditions are extremely dry. Conditions are about two months ahead of schedule.”

The fire chief will submit a full report on the situation on June 4.

The Paso Robles City Council adjourned at 8:30 Tuesday night.

