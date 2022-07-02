City council member nomination period starts July 18

Nomination papers due by Aug. 12

– For members of the public who would like to run for Paso Robles City Council in the Nov. 8, 2022 election, the initial period for filing nomination papers is July 18 through Aug. 12.

Paso Robles residents will have the opportunity to vote for two open councilmember seats (one in District 1 and one in District 2) and for the mayor. Candidates must live in the district they’re running to represent; the mayor’s position is at-large. Each position serves a four-year term.

Click here for more information.

Additional election information and the list of current candidates will be available online at www.prcity.com/elections. As nomination packets are completed and certified the candidate information will be added to the city’s website.

The City of Paso Robles encourages all candidates to initiate the process as soon as possible on or after July 18 to ensure completion of all required paperwork and secure a nominated spot on the ballot.

