Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 7, 2024
City council pauses paid downtown parking program 

Posted: 6:56 am, February 7, 2024 by News Staff

– The Paso Robles City Council decided on Tuesday in closed session to pause the downtown paid parking program, according to reports. The move came in response to a cease and desist letter received by the council, alleging violations of the Brown Act and other state laws related to modifications in the program. The letter was submitted by citizen advocate Gary Lehrer, who raised concerns about the legality of the program.

In light of the cease and desist letter, the council opted to pause the program immediately and cease the collection of parking fees.

City officials are set to delve into the matter and deliberate on the next steps during an upcoming city council meeting scheduled for Feb. 20.

