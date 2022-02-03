City councilmen criticize mask mandate, walk out of council chambers

Councilmen explain their decision, leave and then rejoin meeting remotely

–Two Paso Robles City Councilmen excused themselves from Tuesday evening’s in-person city council meeting at council chambers after declining to follow a COVID-19 mask mandate.

In December, health officials re-instated a mask mandate in public places that had been lifted during the summer. In January, the mask mandate was extended again as Omicron variant cases continued to rise.

“I will not be wearing a mask just because some unelected official’s mandate tells me to do so,” Councilman John Hamon said at the beginning of the meeting. Councilman Steve Gregory joined Hamon. The two later joined the meeting remotely from private quarters after a brief recess in the meeting.

“Based on science, backed by nearly two years of COVID data…,” Hamon said, “I feel masks give little protection. I am no longer concerned with contracting a severe case of COVID at this point, because of the vaccinations I have taken. Nor do I worry about others who are not vaccinated and out in public and unprotected.”

“More people should question so-called authority on health issues,” he said. “Especially when government will not even allow proven therapeutics like monoclonal antibody treatments to be used on high-risk positive cases.”

“We are at a point where government control has become more important than a cure,” Hamon said. “After 13 months of available vaccine, it is clear that mandates are causing more harm than good to both our economy and our children.”

“I think it unwise to continue public harm, and of course disruption to everybody,” he said.

Last month the Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidance and warned that loosely fitting cloth and surgical masks that most Americans wear offer little protection from coronavirus transmission. The CDC urged better masks be used, such as N95 and KN95 masks.

Councilman Steve Gregory said at the beginning of the meeting, “I respect everybody’s opinion to do what is best for them. But when the maker of the mandate doesn’t do it himself, and we don’t have a lot of science behind this, it’s time to get over this COVID issue that we are having. I’m vaccinated. I practice all the protocols. I respect everyone else’s opinion of what they would like to do.”

Gregory was referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was seen without wearing a mask over the weekend in a photo with Magic Johnson at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They were joined maskless by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The state’s mandate requires masks to be worn both indoors and outdoors at large public events.

During a news conference, the governor said he was “very judicious” at the stadium and that he removed his mask to take the photo. “I encourage people to continue to wear them,” he said.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, who last month said masks are “strongly recommended” at council meetings was sharply criticized in a San Luis Obispo Tribune Editorial on Jan. 24 for not enforcing the strict mask mandate. “If government officials aren’t following the rules, they’re giving everyone else license to ignore them,” the editorial said in part.

Councilman Fred Strong said he agreed “philosophically” with Hamon and Gregory. “However, I do choose to follow the rules we are asking other people to follow.” Councilwoman Garcia had no comment on the issue.

Martin pointed out that everyone else in the council chambers was wearing a mask and that masks are available for guests. The meeting carried on with Hamon and Gregory participating remotely online.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related