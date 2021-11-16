City holding public hearing regarding new solid waste ordinance

State Legislature passed a bill to reduce disposal of organic material to landfills by 75-percent by 2025

– The Paso Robles City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding new solid waste ordinance at their meeting tonight. The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Council Chambers.

The California State Legislature passed Senate Bill 1383 to reduce disposal of organic material to landfills by 75-percent by 2025. Regulations require all cities, residential households, multifamily dwellings, commercial businesses, commercial edible food generators, waste haulers, and food recovery organizations to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills. The public hearing will discuss the proposed solid waste ordinance. The ordinance would include a fee adjustment in 2023, according to the report on the item.

How to attend

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

For those attending in person, the council chambers will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the council chambers. If maximum capacity is met, additional attendees will be asked to participate in the meeting via the remote options listed below.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda.

If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

