City hosting coffee with the city manager this Friday

Session will feature an update on the city’s street maintenance program

– The City of Paso Robles has announced the launch of a new community engagement initiative, the Coffee with the City Manager series. The inaugural event takes place this Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Patina located at 1346 Railroad Street, in Paso Robles. This first session will feature an update on the city’s street maintenance program.

This new series “aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen ties between local government and the community,” according to the city. The event presents an excellent opportunity for residents to hear about current and upcoming city projects and programs, voice their opinions, share ideas, and discuss matters pertinent to the current and future well-being of Paso Robles.

All members of the Paso Robles community are invited to join City Manager Ty Lewis and city staff for an engaging morning of conversations and connections over a cup of coffee.

For more information and inquiries, contact the Paso Robles City Manager’s Office at (805) 237-3888 or visit www.prcity.com/175/City-Manager.

