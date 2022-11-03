City hosting public hearing on water rate increases

Members of the public invited to attend hearing, provide input

– The City of Paso Robles is proposing to gradually phase in water rate increases over the next five years to support water system operating and maintenance expenses, fund the city’s share of debt service for the Nacimiento Water Project, and provide funding for capital improvements needed to support safe and reliable service.

All city water customers are receiving notices in the mail to announce a public hearing that will be held on the proposed water rate increases on Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m., at Paso Robles City Hall.

Proposed rate increases are detailed in the graph below:

Members of the public are invited to attend the hearing and provide input. Property owners of record and customers liable for payment of water rates may submit a written protest against the proposed rates. Written protests must: a) identify the affected property or properties by Assessor’s Parcel Number or address, b) include the name and original signature of the customer or property owner submitting the protest, and c) indicate opposition to the proposed water rates. Written protests can be mailed or delivered to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Paso Robles, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, Calif., 93446.

Protests submitted by e‐mail, facsimile, or other electronic means are not counted. Pursuant to California law, one written protest will be counted per parcel. The proposed rates cannot be adopted if written protests are received from a majority of affected parcels. Written protests must be submitted prior to the close of the Public Hearing.

Pursuant to California Government Code, there is a 120‐day statute of limitations for challenging any new, increased, or extended fees, including the proposed water rates and any future changes to the city’s water rates.

Click here for more information.

