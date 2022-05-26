City hosts groundbreaking of new Vinedo housing development

Work is now underway along Linne Road on the east side of Paso Robles

– The City of Paso Robles held a ground-breaking ceremony Wednesday for Vinedo, the new development along Linne Road on the old Olson-Chandler Ranch property.

Dozens of stakeholders participated including city staff, engineers, professional planners, investors, and others involved with the project. Even members of the Olson family attended the ceremony.

Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace described how he drew plans for the project in the 1980s when he was a city planning student at Cal Poly. At the time, he worked for an architect as an intern. When he moved into his office in Paso Robles in 2015, he discovered his 30-year-old drawings there.

Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong agrees it took a long time to get the project underway but says the city has done a good job. “The project includes something for everyone: houses, townhouses, apartments, and low-come housing,” he said, “It covers the spectrum.”

Mayor Steve Martin says it will take years to complete the construction of 1200 homes. Operations Manager Mike Naggar estimates it will take 5-10 years to complete the project. One engineer said it could be 10-20 years, depending on economic issues, weather, etc.

The development will be called Vinedo which means vineyard in Spanish. Work is now underway along Linne Road on the east side of Paso Robles.

