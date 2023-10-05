City joins Global Spaceport Alliance

Alliance supports spaceports around the world

– The City of Paso Robles has joined the Global Spaceport Alliance (GSA), the recognized and official organization for spaceports and the spaceport eco-systems worldwide. The GSA provides members with the information, data, research, and networking needed for the successful planning and operation of spaceports around the world.

The Paso Robles Space Innovation and Technology Park was featured in the group’s latest newsletter and on the organization’s website.

About the spaceport

The stated vision of the Paso Robles Space Innovation and Technology Park is for it to serve as a gateway to connect Paso Robles with California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and the Cuesta Community College North Campus through the creation of an enterprising mixed-use community connected to an FAA-licensed Spaceport, capable of operating horizontal access to deliver small satellite systems to space on a commercial platform.

The plan for the park is to create a place where the, “existing strengths of the city are combined with the opportunities for the future, capitalizing on the technology transfer and research potential the area’s location and base economy provides.”

