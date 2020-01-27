City library to offer free tax assistance

–The Paso Robles City Library, in partnership with AARP Tax Aide will be providing free basic income tax return preparation assistance on Saturdays, beginning February 8, 2020. Call the library, (805) 237-3870, to schedule an appointment.

“I would encourage people to sign up for appointments as soon as they have all their necessary documents,” encouraged Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. “The most popular weekend appointments fill quickly.”

The AARP Tax Aide program is for most taxpayers (certain exceptions do apply) who would like assistance in preparing their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation to taxpayers, assisting with various tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Education Credits, as well as the Affordable Care Act.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

