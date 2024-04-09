City manager, community director to discuss development progress

– Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis and Community Development Director Warren Frace will provide an update on development activities at the next Coffee with the City Manager session on Friday, Apr. 26.

The session is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles.

Residents are encouraged to attend the community event to gain insights into ongoing development initiatives within the city.

Share To Social Media