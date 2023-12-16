City of Atascadero announces new city attorney

David Fleishman of Richards, Watson & Gershon will serve as the new city attorney and Craig Steele will serve as the new assistant city attorney

– On Tuesday evening, the Atascadero City Council selected a new city attorney for legal services for the city. David Fleishman of Richards, Watson & Gershon will serve as the new city attorney and Craig Steele will serve as the new assistant city attorney.

“The City is excited for the opportunity to work with a premier, municipal law firm that is locally based here in San Luis Obispo County,” said City Manager Jim Lewis. “Dave is a top-notch legal counselor who is creative in his legal thinking while also expertly managing the city’s legal risks. He is well regarded in his profession throughout the state and recently served as president for the City Attorney’s Department for the League of California Cities. He is the perfect fit for Atascadero at this time in our city’s storied history.” Lewis continued, “Mr. Fleishman worked with Atascadero many years ago, raised his family here, and is very familiar with our community.”

Fleishman has over 30 years of experience in public agency representation and his practice has focused on the representation of public agencies in an advisory role as city attorney or general counsel, as well as in public entity defense litigation, including writs and appeals, civil rights, Fair Labor Standards Act, wrongful termination, employment investigations, public contracting, tort claims, and code enforcement. He currently serves as city attorney for the City of Pismo Beach and recently retired from the City of Solvang.

Richards, Watson & Gershon is a statewide leader in providing legal services to municipalities and other public agencies throughout California. The firm has five offices in the state, including a local office in San Luis Obispo. The firm, has been an established public law presence in San Luis Obispo County and the Central Coast since 2001. They are a full-service law firm and currently serve as City/Town Attorney to 25 California municipalities, and general or special counsel to local and regional public agencies across the state. The firm has expertise in all areas of municipal law including specialized areas such as land use, environmental law, CEQA, real estate, municipal finance, and code enforcement.

For more information about the new city attorney and firm, click here: https://www.rwglaw.com/people-dave-fleishman.

Share To Social Media