City of Paso Robles invites residents to join city committees

Several positions available

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department has several available positions for the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Youth Commission, and the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. These boards and advisory bodies have been established by the city council to aid in the gathering of public input with members serving two to three-year terms that begin on July 1 of each year.

Applications for the advisory bodies are due to the city on Wednesday, May 1, by 5 p.m. with interviews scheduled to happen on Thursday, May 16. Learn more about vacancies and access the application on the city’s website here.

“The city’s board and advisory body positions are a wonderful opportunity for residents of Paso Robles to offer their input and make a difference in our community,” said Director of Community Services for the City of Paso Robles Angelica Fortin. “We encourage interested individuals to apply to become members of these valuable committees.”

The City Library Board of Trustees advises on matters concerning the library, assists in the development of library policies, makes recommendations regarding library programs and services, and provides valuable feedback relating to community library needs. The board meets in-person on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. There are two available positions on this board. Members serve a three-year term.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee serves as the Public Art Review Committee and provides information regarding recreational areas such as parks and playgrounds, provides interpretation of community recreation programs, and makes policy suggestions for consideration.

This committee meets in-person on the second Monday of the month at 4 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee has three open positions. Members serve a three-year term.

The Youth Commission is a youth-led organization that seeks to provide opportunities and representation for youth through collaboration with local government to enrich the lives of youth in the Paso Robles community. The commission meets in-person on the first Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. Members must be between the ages of 14 to 21. There are six positions available on the Youth Commission. Members serve a two-year term.

The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee makes recommendations regarding issues of interest to senior citizens. The advisory committee meets in-person on the second Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. The Senior Citizen Advisory Committee has two open positions. Members serve a three-year term.

For additional information regarding the City Library Board of Trustees, contact City Librarian Eric Lashley at (805) 237-3870 or elashley@prcity.com. For additional information regarding the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Youth Commission, or the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, contact Recreation Services Manager, Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.

Share To Social Media