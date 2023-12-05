City of Paso Robles opens new fire station on Union Road

Public ribbon cutting event and open house will occur in the spring

– The City of Paso Robles has announced that Fire Station 3, located at 2924 Union Road, is now open. Fire Station 3 is a long awaited critical public safety facility that will reinforce the existing emergency response system, improve response times to those areas that are currently outside of the 4-minute response zones, and assist with future growth and development, according to the city.

Fire Station 3 is staffed daily with three firefighters and includes 2602 sq. ft. of living and office space, and 4190 sq. ft. of apparatus garage. Crews will primarily respond a fire engine out of the station and cross-staff the department’s heavy rescue and aerial ladder truck.

Fire Station 3 was funded with a combination of Development Impact Fees and Measure J-20 funds.

Future phases of the Union Road project will include a training center and additional office space for the Community Risk Reduction Division. A public ribbon cutting event and open house will occur in the spring.

Share To Social Media