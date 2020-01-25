City of Paso Robles receives two regional water quality awards

–On Friday, Jan. 17, representatives of the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department received two awards from California Water Environment Association (CWEA), at an awards banquet in Santa Barbara.

CWEA is California’s oldest and most prominent association of water protection professionals, according to a press release by the City of Paso Robles.

Jared Pickens, Wastewater Collections Supervisor for the City of Paso Robles, received the award for Wastewater Collection System of the Year for the region of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. Pickens and his colleagues at the City of Paso Robles were recognized for their excellent stewardship of the city’s sewer system, which has resulted in nearly zero sewage spills each year from the city’s 126 miles of sewer lines and 14 sewage lift stations. Paso Robles has much lower rates of sewage spills than other typical California municipalities.

Matt Thompson, Wastewater Manager for the City of Paso Robles, and Kevin Reel, Civil Engineer for Black & Veatch, received the Engineering and Research Achievement Award for their Tertiary Treatment Facilities Project at the Paso Robles Wastewater Treatment Plant. CWEA recognized the project’s innovative features, including a first of its kind ultraviolet light disinfection system and a unique nutrient harvesting system, which converts a former waste stream into commercial-grade fertilizer. Thompson thanked the city’s design engineer Black & Veatch, Cushman Contracting Corporation, and city plant operations staff for their contributions to the project.

Thompson stated, “Paso Robles is blessed to have city staff that are totally dedicated to our mission of protecting public health and the environment. Some made it a personal goal to achieve Collection System of the Year. I commend them for reaching that goal.”

Share this post!

Related