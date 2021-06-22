City of Paso Robles returning to in-person meetings in July

Residents will still have options for providing public comment that were used during pandemic

– With the reopening of California and removal of meeting capacity restrictions, the City of Paso Robles will return to in-person meetings for its city council, planning commission, and advisory bodies beginning July 8. Residents will still have options for providing public comment that were used during the pandemic, and one advisory commission will remain virtual for now.

Residents wishing to engage with the city council and planning commission can provide public comment in person or via the comment line at (805) 865-7276 and can follow the meeting live on the city’s YouTube channel at www.prcity.com/youtube. Residents can still listen live at KPRL AM1230 until 11 p.m.

Other advisory bodies, such as the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, Senior Advisory Committee, etc. will be in-person only.

“The decision to continue virtual engagement options for city council and planning commission as a pilot project is based on the popularity of these meetings,” said Interim City Manager Greg Carpenter. “There has been a large amount of public participation in those meetings and the added costs associated with providing a hybrid option for those meetings is worthwhile in order to encourage community engagement.”

Masks will be required by unvaccinated individuals who attend in-person meetings. Anyone entering public facilities without a mask is attesting that they have been fully vaccinated.

“If there was a silver lining to the pandemic it is that more of our residents engaged with public Steve Martin. “We did not want to eliminate those options for our City Council and Planning Commission meetings where decisions are made that affect the entire community.”

All city meeting agendas can be found at https://www.prcity.com/agendacenter 72 hours prior to each meeting.

Those wishing to provide feedback on these changes can send comments, concerns, or questions to shonna@prcity.com or call (805) 237-3888.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email