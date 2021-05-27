Short-term rental permits reach capacity in Paso Robles

City has limited the number of non-hosted short-term rental permits to 325

–The Paso Robles Community Development Department recently accepted the 325th application for a non-hosted short-term rental permit, which was the maximum number approved by the Paso Robles City Council in 2019.

New applications for non-hosted short-term rental permits received by the city will be placed on a waiting list until a permit becomes available. This is not applicable to home shares, where an owner lives on the property and rents a portion as a short-term rental.

Short-term rental permits are valid for three years once approved. Permits are not transferable to new property owners except within the T-zones of the Uptown-Town Centre Specific Plan area, which covers most of the west side of Paso Robles between Pine Street and Vine Street.

For additional information on the city’s short term rental program, go to https://www.prcity.com/847/Short-Term-Rental

