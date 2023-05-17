City of Paso Robles welcomes new city librarian

Position assists, organizes, oversees, and coordinates the operations of the Paso Robles City Library

– The City of Paso Robles has announced the appointment of Eric P. Lashley as the new city librarian. With an impressive background in library management and a passion for community engagement, Lashley brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas to the position.

Lashley holds a master of library and information science degree from the University of Texas at Austin and has dedicated over 20 years to transforming library services and enhancing community connections. During his tenure at the Georgetown Public Library in Georgetown, TX, Lashley led a dynamic and diverse team that re-imagined and reinvented the library through innovative partnerships, exceptional customer service, and engaging programming for residents from all walks of life.

Under Lashley’s leadership, the Georgetown Public Library achieved numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services—the highest honor for libraries and museums in the nation. Recognized for his outstanding contributions, Lashley was honored as the Texas Librarian of the Year in 2019 by the Texas Library Association.

Lashley’s dedication to service and leadership has earned him several distinguished awards, including the W. D. Kelley Foundation Outstanding Leadership Award, the Georgetown Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award, and the Williamson County Sun newspaper’s Person of the Year award.

Following his retirement from the City of Georgetown in 2021, Lashley served as the Executive Director of Partners Library Action Network, a nonprofit organization supporting over 220 public libraries across Texas. Now, he says he eagerly anticipates joining the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Paso Robles library to work collaboratively towards achieving the library’s strategic goals and transforming it into a vibrant community hub.

In Lashley’s words, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff and volunteers of the Paso Robles library. Together, we will foster a welcoming environment and develop innovative initiatives that strengthen community connections and provide valuable resources for all residents.”

Under administrative direction, the city librarian assists, organizes, oversees, and coordinates the operations of the Paso Robles City Library; reviews the staff performing technical and office support related to the departmental function; performs professional work such as analyzing costs, revenue, and relevant economic data; maintains and improves related systems and services; assumes responsibility for a variety of public programming, projects, and special assignments.

