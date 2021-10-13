City of SLO announces new director of human resources

Nickole Domini has served for several months as the department’s interim director

– The City of San Luis Obispo announced this week that Nickole Domini will serve as the city’s new director of human resources, after she served for several months as the department’s interim director.

“Nickole is a trusted member of our team and has served the community for more than a decade,” said City Manager Derek Johnson. “Her passion for public service, knowledge of labor law, and solution-oriented attitude will serve San Luis Obispo well in the years to come.”

Domini stepped in to serve as the city’s interim HR director in July 2021, amid the city’s response to shifting guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this new role, she will continue to lead the city’s HR Department, providing strategic leadership in developing and maintaining the city’s highly skilled, inclusive, and engaged workforce. She will oversee about 10 team members and an annual departmental budget of about $1.7 million.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the human resources department and invest in our employees so that they can keep serving our community well,” Domini said. “I look forward to being able to continue taking care of our workforce, modernizing our HR systems to be more efficient, and supporting the organization through the current recruitment and retention challenges we’re seeing across nearly every industry.”

Domini worked her way up through the human resources department for more than a decade, serving in almost every role on the team. She has led major projects, negotiated multiple labor agreements, and served as a partner to employees across the organization. She is also an effective coach and mentor, city officials say.

Domini moved to the Central Coast to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology at Cal Poly and began serving the City of San Luis Obispo shortly after arriving in the area.

Domini’s first day as director of human resources is Oct. 14, 2021. To learn more about Human Resources Department, visit: https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/human-resources.

