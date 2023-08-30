City of SLO begins process of building new downtown parking structure

City will close parking lot at Palm and Nipomo streets on Sept. 5 to begin preparing the site for construction

– The City of San Luis Obispo announced this week that it will begin to remove the existing parking lot on Palm and Nipomo streets to make way for the new Cultural Arts District Parking Structure downtown.

The city will officially close the parking lot at Palm and Nipomo streets on Sept. 5 to begin preparing the site for construction of the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and cultural vibrancy of the downtown corridor.

Alternative parking options during construction include curbside and metered parking, three other parking structures (842 Palm Street, 919 Palm Street, and 871 Marsh Street), and spaces available by parking permit only. Visitors can go to www.slocity.org/Parking to find current parking rates, accessible parking locations, links to payment mobile apps, and details about street parking pay stations.

The project is located on the corner of Palm and Nipomo Streets and involves the construction of a five-level parking garage, 397 parking spaces, 41 electric vehicle chargers, 32 bike racks, solar panels, and other improvements that will enhance accessibility along the block. Momentum on the project will accelerate in early November with a groundbreaking ceremony (date to be determined) and the mobilization of the construction project’s larger general contractor.

The construction work area will be fenced to limit access to the site. Pedestrian and vehicular travel will be routed around the site on Palm, Nipomo, and Monterey Streets. Construction and work hours fall between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding city holidays.

For more information about this project, visit www.slocity.org/CulturalArtsParking.

Share To Social Media