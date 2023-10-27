City shares Halloween safety tips

– The City of San Luis Obispo says it wants to ensure that this Halloween is not only memorable but safe for all community members and visitors, so to help community members have a safe and fun Halloween, here are some safety tips:

Incorporate reflective clothing or accessories: Safety can be stylish! Adding reflective tape or accessories to your costume can increase visibility during the dark evening hours. This can be as simple as using one of the more than 4,000 reflective trick-or-treat bags the city’s public works team distributed to all local elementary schools. These shiny orange bags provide reflective protection and Halloween safety tips as part of the city’s “Vision Zero” Initiative to eliminate all traffic-related severe injuries and deaths.

Stay in groups: Enjoy the holiday but don't go alone. Not only is there safety in numbers, but it's more fun! Children under 12 should have an adult along to supervise; older children should trick-or-treat with friends or family and stick to familiar houses; and set check-in times for older children throughout the night as well as curfews.

Avoid party regret: San Luis Obispo becomes a Safety Enhancement Zone during the Halloween holiday, which means laws are strictly enforced and fines are doubled for violations like carrying open containers, unruly gatherings, noise violations, and public urination. We're increasing the number of officers patrolling the streets and portable toilets will be available downtown, so there is no excuse for that last one. Keep it clean, safe, and fun this Halloween. Report noisy parties by calling the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312.

Drive with caution and pay attention: Many people will be out in costume enjoying weekend festivities. Please drive slowly, use caution when passing stopped vehicles (the driver may be dropping off children), put phones away, watch for children darting across the street, and yield to pedestrians. (And please call 911 to report dangerous drivers.)

Keep all decorations away from open flames and heat sources: Dried flowers, cornstalks, and paper catch fire easily, especially when they're near heat sources like open flames, light bulbs, and space heaters. Keep them away from open flames and heat sources to avoid igniting a fire.

Use a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns: Open-flame candles inside a jack-o-lantern increase fire risk, as the pumpkin can easily tip over and catch its surroundings on fire. Instead of an open flame, try an LED light, glow stick, or battery-operated candle to light up your jack-o-lanterns this year, and remind children to stay away from open flames.

