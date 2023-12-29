City offering free parking downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration

– The City of Paso Robles invites residents and visitors alike to ring in the New Year with a night of free parking, live music, and a dazzling bonfire in the Downtown City Park. The City of Paso Robles is offering complimentary parking on New Year’s Eve to make it more convenient for everyone to join in the festivities.

Free parking details

Date and time: Dec. 31, starting at 5 p.m.

Location: Various downtown parking lots and on-street parking spaces

Concert and bonfire highlights

The evening will feature a live band, bonfire, food trucks and adult beverages from 7-11 p.m. in Downtown Paso Robles City Park.

The bonfire will be lit at 7 p.m. and there will be a ceremonial “ball drop” at 9 p.m. to coincide with midnight on the east coast and usher in the new year.

A portion of beverage sale proceeds will go to benefit two local non-profit organizations: the Paso Robles Firefighters Association and the Paso Robles Police Officers Association. Local personality Adam Montiel is emcee and the Lucky Devils Band will provide the music.

For more information about the New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Paso Robles, visit www.prcity.com/NYE.

Share To Social Media