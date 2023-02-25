City officials meet with members of Congress in Washington D.C.

Officials hope to secure funding for Highway 46 overcrossing, continue advancing city’s presence in space industry

– Paso Robles city officials, led by Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon, recently traveled to Washington D.C. to discuss potential infrastructure funding support for the State Route 46 overcrossing at Airport Road with elected representatives. The delegation met with representatives Jimmy Panetta and Salud Carbajal, along with key staff members for Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, as well as the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

To prepare for the meetings, an informational overview document was created and made available for review here. The officials hope to secure funding for the much-needed project, which would benefit the community by improving transportation and safety.

During their visit to Washington D.C., city officials also attended the 25th Annual FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference. They met with key individuals in the space and spaceport sectors, including members of the National Space Council and the Global Spaceport Alliance.

Leaders from Cal Poly’s Digital Transformation Hub also attended the conference, as they are partnering with the City of Paso Robles to obtain an FAA Spaceport License for the Paso Robles Airport. The officials’ participation in the conference reflects the city’s commitment to advancing its presence in the space industry and to exploring new economic opportunities.

Overall, the delegation’s trip to Washington D.C. was a productive one, as they were able to meet with elected representatives and attend a significant industry conference. The city officials hope to secure the necessary funding to move forward with the State Route 46 overcrossing at Airport Road and to continue advancing the city’s presence in the space industry.

