Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 14, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » City partially closing 21st Street due to flooding
  • Follow Us!

City partially closing 21st Street due to flooding 

Posted: 2:54 pm, March 14, 2023 by News Staff

jpg City partially closing 21st Street due to flooding

– City staff is partially closing 21st Street due to flooding. 21st Street from Riverside to Pine Street will be closed until conditions improve.

Motorists should plan to use alternative routes until 21st Street reopens.

No other streets are currently closed within the Paso Robles city limits at this time. Please follow the City of Paso Robles March Storm Updates at www.pcity.com or on social media at www.facebook.com/prcitygov or www.twitter.com/prcity.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.