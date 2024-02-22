Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 22, 2024
City participates in Commercial Space Week in Orlando Florida 

Posted: 5:44 am, February 22, 2024 by News Staff
City joins Global Spaceport Alliance

The Paso Robles Spaceport.

Collaboration between Cal Poly, City of Paso Robles a topic of interest

– City of Paso Robles staff recently participated in Commercial Space Week held Jan. 29 – Feb. 1 in Orlando Florida. The week-long event was comprised of three separate space-related conferences and expos including the Global Spaceport Alliance Summit featuring spaceport projects from around the world, the Space Mobility Conference focused on military aspects of space, and SpaceCom/50th Space Congress focused on the “business of space.”

Multiple sessions were held on the challenges in workforce development facing the space industry. Welders, machinists, and maintenance technicians are among the skilled production positions most in-demand.

The collaboration between Cal Poly and the City of Paso Robles in developing Educational Access to Space was a topic of great interest among attendees.

-From the City of Paso Robles Economic Newsletter 

 

Comments

