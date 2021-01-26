City preparing for incoming storms

Road closures, temporary parklet modifications, riverbed outreach

–A series of winter storms is heading toward San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles is expected to receive up to 9-12 inches of rain this week if the storm stays on its current course. The heaviest rainfall is currently projected to start Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with showers possible off and on through next week. Click here to view a 10-day forecast. The city is preparing now to address potential impacts including flooding, potential mudslides, and the need for road closures.

Due to mudslides in past storms, River Road from Navajo to 13th will be closed from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon through Thursday for safety. Residents in that area should plan alternate routes to their destinations. Public works staff will be working around the clock during the storms to monitor potential mudslides and flooding and to ensure resident safety. Hazardous flooding can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 237-6464.

The following are important points to remember when driving in flood conditions:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

To diminish flooding downtown, parklets with dining platforms will be partially removed and/or modified during the storm to allow for drainage. City staff will be working on portions of the platforms today or tomorrow and sections replaced after any threat of flooding has passed.

Paso Robles Police and Emergency Services personnel will be making proactive contact with individuals in the riverbed starting today, to make sure they have moved to safety well in advance of the storm. ECHO is currently providing up to 25 rooms per night at its Motel 6 location. The need for volunteer chaperones is a limiting factor, particularly during the pandemic. Those seeking emergency shelter this week must check in with ECHO staff at the Riverside meal site, across the street from the Paso Robles Events Center, starting at 4:30 p.m. each afternoon. If you would like to learn more about volunteering as a chaperone, click here.

Residents have access to free sand for sandbags at the city’s yard at 13th and Paso Robles Street, but must provide their own bags and shovels, available at local hardware stores.

