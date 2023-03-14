Storm: City issues evacuation warnings, prepares for flooding, possible bridge closure today

Salinas river expected to reach flood stage Tuesday afternoon or evening

– The City of Paso Robles is under alert as storms are forecasted to begin early Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts the Salinas River will reach flood stage late Tuesday afternoon or evening. A local declaration of emergency remains in place, with city staff and resources prepared to respond to issues as they arise. It is strongly advised to avoid driving through, entering, or playing in moving water at all times.

Residents and businesses at specific addresses have been issued evacuation warnings, including:

• 70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

• 406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

• 3700 and 3730 Spring Street

• 1509 through 1911 North River Road

If evacuations are necessary, an evacuation order will be issued, and an evacuation shelter will be established. Residents with questions about the evacuation warning can call (805) 227-7236.

Police and fire personnel continue to contact individuals within the riverbed to emphasize the need to seek higher ground.

A warming center for the unhoused will be open on March 14 at Paso Nazarene Church (530 12th St). Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served.

Residents needing to report non-emergency storm issues, such as a blocked storm drain or debris blocking safe travel on a city street, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Storm updates will be provided as necessary on PRCity.com and official social media feeds.

The city measured .25-inches of rain this morning. The rainfall season total is 24.51 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The National Weather Service has put the county under a flood watch Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 18.3 feet as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 87% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 49% capacity as of Monday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

All city recreation classes have been canceled, along with storytime at the library. The Paso Robles Senior Center will be closed, but the library and library study center will be open. YMCA activities will also take place.

The city has sand available for anyone wishing to make sandbags to protect private property. Sand can be found at the city Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. A shovel is onsite, but please bring your own sandbags as they are not available on-site. If you need sandbags, they may be available locally at: Farm Supply, Home Depot, Kritz Excavation, Lowes, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Site One Landscaping, and Steve Schmidt Topsoil.

Paso Robles schools remain open Tuesday

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Community Communications Specialist Monica Silva shared the latest information Monday evening regarding weather updates and school status:

“The district continues to monitor the weather, and in connection with our local and regional agencies, the latest guidance we have received from Paso Robles Police Dept. and the SLO County Office of Emergency Services is that we should expect as much or more rain tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, than last Friday, along with warmer temperatures and more wind. This will likely result in road closures in the same areas as last Friday’s storm. The recommendation from these agencies for our area is they expect road closures to be manageable, so we should be able to keep our schools open.

Other areas in the county are to be looked at individually, even surgically, as they described. Areas near the coast will continue to have circumstances that may be more affected. Employees who know they may have difficulty coming to work due to road closures or other emergencies should contact HR as quickly as possible to ensure we have as many classes running as possible.

In conclusion, as of today (Monday, March 13) at 4 p.m., we intend to remain open tomorrow. We will update you if the guidance changes.”