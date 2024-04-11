City to host ribbon cutting for new bicycle pump track

Event to include ribbon-cutting, safety booth, demonstrations

– The City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are set to mark the grand opening of the new bicycle Pump Track at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road) in Paso Robles on Saturday, Apr. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting program, followed by riding demonstrations on the freshly unveiled track. Attendees can also expect a bike safety booth, a BMX bike raffle courtesy of K-Man Cyclery, and food available for purchase.

The track is a small looping asphalt trail system with rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling. According to project architect Zach Wormhoudt, this pump track is unique because of the terrain and the fact that it will be built on a hillside.

The bicycle pump track is designed to be suitable for all ages with separate tracks for both beginning and intermediate riders.

This is the only bicycle pump track of its kind in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County. The only other track in the county is a BMX-style dirt track in Morro Bay.

