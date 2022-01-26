City seeking feedback for new election district boundaries

Interested parties may submit a map and attend city council meeting

– The City of Paso Robles is looking for residents’ input as soon as possible as the city considers possible changes to its four Paso Robles City Council election districts in advance of the 2022 election.

The city council is seeking input in selecting the next district map for the city council and interested parties should submit a map and plan to attend the March 1 city council meeting in person or by calling in to give public comment. This is an opportunity for residents to share with the council how they think district boundaries should be drawn to best represent the community.

Mapping tools are available here in English and Spanish, and an overview of the process and map criteria can be found here.

Redistricting determines which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together into a district for purposes of electing a council member. Every ten years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. Assembly Bill 849 (2019) requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings and/or workshops and doing public outreach, including to non-English-speaking communities.

The process includes four public hearings between 2021 and April of 2022. The first two public hearings took place during regular city council meetings in August and October 2021 and the next public hearing will be held on March 1 to consider draft maps submitted by residents.

