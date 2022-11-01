City seeking food trucks, champagne booth for New Year’s event

City anticipates over a thousand attendees at downtown event

– The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown City Park and is seeking three food trucks and a champagne booth to participate in the event. The celebration runs from 7-11 p.m. and expects to host over a thousand attendees.

Food truck applicants will be selected based on their menu and décor; the choice of champagne/sparkling wine vendor will be awarded to the first winery that applies, according to the city.

The event includes a bonfire, live band, DJ, and fire dancers. A 9 p.m. ball drop is set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so attendees can enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight. All ages are welcome, there is no charge for admission.

Interested food trucks can download the mobile food vendor application at www.prcity.com/NewYearsEve, interested wineries can call Shonna Howenstine at (805) 237-3888.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media